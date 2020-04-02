US stocks run higher into the close. Major indices close near session highs

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Major indice rise by 1.6% to 2.2%

The US stocks ran higher into the close with the major indices rising about 0.9% more in the last hour of trading.

The final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index rose 56.09 points or 2.28% at 2526.90
  • The NASDAQ index rose 126.73 points or 1.72% at 2487.31
  • The Dow Industrial Average rose 1 and 69.93 points or 2.24% at 21413.44
Going into the last hour of trading, the major indices were trading at:
  • S&P index up 32.81 points or 1.33% at 2503.31. The final hour added 0.95%
  • Nasdaq index up 54.859 points or 0.75% 7415.44.  The final hour added 0.97%
  • Dow up 275.64 points or 1.32% at 21219.15. The final hour added 0.92%
Some winners today included:
  • Chevron, +11.06%
  • Exxon Mobile, +7.62%
  • Morgan Stanley, +7.18%
  • Gilead, +6.09%
  • Broadcom, +5.77%
  • Nvidia, +5.16%
  • Intel, +4.80%
  • Caterpillar, +4.8%
  • IBM, +4.77%
  • Procter & Gamble, +4.62%
  • Lockheed Martin, +4.46%
  • Mastercard, +4.46%
Some losers today included:
  • Beyond Meat, -9.58%
  • United Airlines, -8.72%
  • Walgreens Boots, -6.14%
  • Slack, -5.94%
  • United Technologies, -5.92%
  • Boeing, -5.82%
  • Tesla, -5.63%
  • Delta Airlines, -4.78%
