US stocks run higher into the close. Major indices close near session highs
Technical Analysis
Major indice rise by 1.6% to 2.2%
The US stocks ran higher into the close with the major indices rising about 0.9% more in the last hour of trading.
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index rose 56.09 points or 2.28% at 2526.90
- The NASDAQ index rose 126.73 points or 1.72% at 2487.31
- The Dow Industrial Average rose 1 and 69.93 points or 2.24% at 21413.44
Going into the last hour of trading, the major indices were trading at:
- S&P index up 32.81 points or 1.33% at 2503.31. The final hour added 0.95%
- Nasdaq index up 54.859 points or 0.75% 7415.44. The final hour added 0.97%
- Dow up 275.64 points or 1.32% at 21219.15. The final hour added 0.92%
Some winners today included:
- Chevron, +11.06%
- Exxon Mobile, +7.62%
- Morgan Stanley, +7.18%
- Gilead, +6.09%
- Broadcom, +5.77%
- Nvidia, +5.16%
- Intel, +4.80%
- Caterpillar, +4.8%
- IBM, +4.77%
- Procter & Gamble, +4.62%
- Lockheed Martin, +4.46%
- Mastercard, +4.46%
Some losers today included:
- Beyond Meat, -9.58%
- United Airlines, -8.72%
- Walgreens Boots, -6.14%
- Slack, -5.94%
- United Technologies, -5.92%
- Boeing, -5.82%
- Tesla, -5.63%
- Delta Airlines, -4.78%