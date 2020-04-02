US stocks run higher into the close. Major indices close near session highs

Major indice rise by 1.6% to 2.2%

The US stocks ran higher into the close with the major indices rising about 0.9% more in the last hour of trading.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index rose 56.09 points or 2.28% at 2526.90



The NASDAQ index rose 126.73 points or 1.72% at 2487.31

The Dow Industrial Average rose 1 and 69.93 points or 2.24% at 21413.44 Going into the last hour of trading, the major indices were trading at:

S&P index up 32.81 points or 1.33% at 2503.31. The final hour added 0.95%



Nasdaq index up 54.859 points or 0.75% 7415.44. The final hour added 0.97%

Dow up 275.64 points or 1.32% at 21219.15. The final hour added 0.92% Some winners today included:

Chevron, +11.06%



Exxon Mobile, +7.62%

Morgan Stanley, +7.18%



Gilead, +6.09%

Broadcom, +5.77%

Nvidia, +5.16%

Intel, +4.80%

Caterpillar, +4.8%

IBM, +4.77%

Procter & Gamble, +4.62%



Lockheed Martin, +4.46%

Mastercard, +4.46% Some losers today included:

