US stocks running out of steam

Is this day the strings end?

The S&P index is up eight straight days. The NASDAQ index is up 11 straight days. Both are getting hit with the NASDAQ index leading the way.





The NASDAQ is currently down -140 points or -0.87% at 15847.25. The S&P index is down -23 points or -0.48% of 4679.00.





Looking at the NASDAQ hourly chart below, the index is approaching a general trendline which cuts across at 15822.30. The 50 hour moving average below that at 15749.54 (the moving higher)









