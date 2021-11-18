US stocks see the NASDAQ outperforming, but off premarket levels
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average trading above and below unchangedThe US stock opening seeing mixed results. The Dow industrial average is trading above and below unchanged. The S&P index is modestly higher. The NASDAQ is the strongest of the majors, but off premarket levels. The snapshot of the market currently shows :
- Dow industrial average is trading unchanged at 35930
- S&P index the is trading up 8.17 points or 0.17% 4696.84
- NASDAQ index is up 20 points or 0.13% 15941.36
In other markets as stock trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is trading down $3.27 or -0.16% at $1863.50
- Spot silver is trading down $0.15 or -0.55% at $24.94
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.68 or 0.87% at $78.86
- bitcoin is trading near low levels at $59,059
In the US debt market, yields are mixed/modestly higher, and off the lowest levels of the day near the 30 year yield reproaches the 2.00% level.
In the forex, the NZD remains strongest of the majors, while the JPY remains the weakest. The USD has moved modestly higher from the start of the NY session but remains mixed. The USD is trading at highs for the day vs the JPY, CAD and GBP.