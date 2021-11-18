US stocks see the NASDAQ outperforming, but off premarket levels

In other markets as stock trading gets underway:



Spot gold is trading down $3.27 or -0.16% at $1863.50



Spot silver is trading down $0.15 or -0.55% at $24.94



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.68 or 0.87% at $78.86



bitcoin is trading near low levels at $59,059



In the US debt market, yields are mixed/modestly higher, and off the lowest levels of the day near the 30 year yield reproaches the 2.00% level.











In the forex, the NZD remains strongest of the majors, while the JPY remains the weakest. The USD has moved modestly higher from the start of the NY session but remains mixed. The USD is trading at highs for the day vs the JPY, CAD and GBP.











