US stocks set open higher after two days of declines
Futures are implying higher levels.the equity futures are implying a higher opening for the major US stock indices after two days of declines:
- Dow futures implying a gain of 36 points after yesterday's -240.04 point decline
- NASDAQ futures imply a gain of 122 points after yesterday's -263.84 point decline
- S&P futures imply a gain of 17.29 points after yesterday's -38.56 point decline
Disney shares are sharply lower after reporting disappointing earnings and Disney+ subscriber numbers after the close.
Tesla shares are up 3.25% in premarket trading after falling on the back of Elon Musk's stock sell.
EV truck maker Rivian, who went public yesterday at an IPO price of $78, is trading at $114.16 in premarket trading today.
Sofi, the personal finance company, is trading up $3.55 or 17.41% at $23.98 after strong revenues and adjusted Ebitda Will above analyst forecast.