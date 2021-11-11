US stocks set open higher after two days of declines

Dow futures implying a gain of 36 points after yesterday's -240.04 point decline



NASDAQ futures imply a gain of 122 points after yesterday's -263.84 point decline



S&P futures imply a gain of 17.29 points after yesterday's -38.56 point decline



Disney shares are sharply lower after reporting disappointing earnings and Disney+ subscriber numbers after the close.







Tesla shares are up 3.25% in premarket trading after falling on the back of Elon Musk's stock sell.





EV truck maker Rivian, who went public yesterday at an IPO price of $78, is trading at $114.16 in premarket trading today.





Sofi, the personal finance company, is trading up $3.55 or 17.41% at $23.98 after strong revenues and adjusted Ebitda Will above analyst forecast.



