US stocks set open higher as some of the losses from yesterday retraced
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ doing the best in premarket tradingThe stock futures are implying a higher opening for the major indices after yesterday's sharp declines. The futures are currently implying:
- Dow industrial average up 335 points after yesterday's -652.22 point decline
- S&P index up 57 points after yesterday's -88.25 point decline
- NASDAQ index is faring the best with a gain of 215 points after yesterday's -245.14 point decline
in other markets:
- Spot gold is up $12 at $1786 after yesterday's up and down price action
- Crude oil is trading at $68.45 near mid range levels
- Bitcoin is moving higher at $58,525 but remains below the $60,000 level. It is nevertheless off it's low price of $56,700 and trading near the high
The US rates are higher but off their highest levels of the day. The two year yield is up 6.7 basis points