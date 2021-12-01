US stocks set open higher as some of the losses from yesterday retraced

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ doing the best in premarket trading

The stock futures are implying a higher opening for the major indices after yesterday's sharp declines.  The futures are currently implying:

  • Dow industrial average up 335 points after yesterday's -652.22 point decline
  • S&P index up 57 points after yesterday's -88.25 point decline
  • NASDAQ index is faring the best with a gain of 215 points after yesterday's -245.14 point decline
in other markets:
  • Spot gold is up $12 at $1786 after yesterday's up and down price action
  • Crude oil is trading at $68.45 near mid range levels
  • Bitcoin is moving higher at $58,525 but remains below the $60,000 level. It is nevertheless off it's low price of $56,700 and trading near the high
The US rates are higher but off their highest levels of the day. The two year yield is up 6.7 basis points
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose