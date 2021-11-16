US stocks set to open mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow higher. S&P near unchanged. NASDAQ lower

The major stock indices are set open mixed with the Dow industrial average expected to rise modestly. The S&P expected to open near unchanged and the NASDAQ expected to open modestly lower. 

Yesterday the major indices all closed modestly lower.  The S&P and NASDAQ snapped a two day win streak. The Dow industrial average has been down for the last five trading days
  • The Dow Jones declined -12.86 points or -0.04%
  • S&P index fell -0.05 points or 0.0%
  • NASDAQ index fell -7.1 points or -0.04%
The snapshot of the pre-market implied levels currently shows:
  • Dow industrial average +65 points
  • S&P index -1.2 points
  • NASDAQ index -22 points





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose