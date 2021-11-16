US stocks set to open mixed
Technical Analysis
Dow higher. S&P near unchanged. NASDAQ lowerThe major stock indices are set open mixed with the Dow industrial average expected to rise modestly. The S&P expected to open near unchanged and the NASDAQ expected to open modestly lower.
Yesterday the major indices all closed modestly lower. The S&P and NASDAQ snapped a two day win streak. The Dow industrial average has been down for the last five trading days
- The Dow Jones declined -12.86 points or -0.04%
- S&P index fell -0.05 points or 0.0%
- NASDAQ index fell -7.1 points or -0.04%
The snapshot of the pre-market implied levels currently shows:
- Dow industrial average +65 points
- S&P index -1.2 points
- NASDAQ index -22 points