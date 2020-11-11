US stocks set to open higher

Today, the futures are implying a higher opening.

Dow up 172 points



NASDAQ up 109 points



S&P index up 25 points



Today the US bond market is closed in observance of Veterans Day.







Spot gold is trading down around $15 to -$1862.49.







WTI crude oil futures are continuing the move to the upside and currently trades up 1 $0.22 or 2.95% at $42.57. The price is moving away from its 100 day moving average for the December contract at $40.87. The high price from August is up at $44.33. The high price today reached $43.06.

