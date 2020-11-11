US stocks set to open higher

Dow stocks have been up for 6 the last 7 trading days. NASDAQ index has been down to straight days

Yesterday, the rotation out of the NASDAQ stocks into the Dow industrial average continued. The NASDAQ index fell by -159.92 points or -1.37%. The Dow industrial average gained 262.95 points or 0.90%.  

Today, the futures are implying a higher opening.

  • Dow up 172 points
  • NASDAQ up 109 points
  • S&P index up 25 points
Today the US bond market is closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Spot gold is trading down around $15 to -$1862.49.

WTI crude oil futures are continuing the move to the upside and currently trades up 1 $0.22 or 2.95% at $42.57. The price is moving away from its 100 day moving average for the December contract at $40.87. The high price from August is up at $44.33. The high price today reached $43.06.
