US stocks set to open higher
Technical Analysis
Dow stocks have been up for 6 the last 7 trading days. NASDAQ index has been down to straight daysYesterday, the rotation out of the NASDAQ stocks into the Dow industrial average continued. The NASDAQ index fell by -159.92 points or -1.37%. The Dow industrial average gained 262.95 points or 0.90%.
Today, the futures are implying a higher opening.
- Dow up 172 points
- NASDAQ up 109 points
- S&P index up 25 points
Today the US bond market is closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Spot gold is trading down around $15 to -$1862.49.
WTI crude oil futures are continuing the move to the upside and currently trades up 1 $0.22 or 2.95% at $42.57. The price is moving away from its 100 day moving average for the December contract at $40.87. The high price from August is up at $44.33. The high price today reached $43.06.