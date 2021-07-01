US stocks set to open mixed to start the third quarter
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index lowerThe US stocks are set open mixed to start the third quarter. Futures are implying:
- Dow industrial average up 112 points
- S&P index up 7 points
- NASDAQ index down 20 points
With oil prices racing to over $76 today, the fall in that commodity is certainly not encouraging for inflation trends. Nevertheless, the market seems not to be phased so far.
US yields are higher but off their highest levels for the day. The 10 yield is at 1.456%, up 1.2 basis point. That's well off the high of 1.483% (and below the benchmark 1.5% level). The 30 year yield is at 2.072%, up 0.5 basis points. The high yield reach 2.106%