US stocks set to open mixed to start the third quarter

Dow industrial average up 112 points



S&P index up 7 points



NASDAQ index down 20 points



With oil prices racing to over $76 today, the fall in that commodity is certainly not encouraging for inflation trends. Nevertheless, the market seems not to be phased so far.







US yields are higher but off their highest levels for the day. The 10 yield is at 1.456%, up 1.2 basis point. That's well off the high of 1.483% (and below the benchmark 1.5% level). The 30 year yield is at 2.072%, up 0.5 basis points. The high yield reach 2.106%









