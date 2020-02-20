US stocks set to open lower

Dow down 63 points





Dow down -63 points

S&P index -6.8 points



NASDAQ index -22.73 points

Yesterday the NASDAQ and S&P index closed at record high levels. Needless to say any gains today would be a another record high.

ForexLive The futures for the major indices are implying:

The better than expected Philadelphia Fed index and steady but strong initial jobless claims have not been able to help boost the stocks from premarket lows. Fed's Richard Clarida, the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, said that the market may be overestimating a cut in rates by the Fed this year.