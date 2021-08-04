US stocks set to open lower

Dow, -140 points



S&P -16 points



NASDAQ index -21 points



Yesterday the S&P index closed at a record high of 4423.16 after a 36 point surge. The NASDAQ index gained 80.23 points. The Dow industrial average increase by 278 points.







Markit final services PMI will be released at 9:45 AM ET. Is expected to remain steady at 59.8.





At 10 AM ET, the ISM services PMI is expected to inch up to 60.5 from 60.1 last month. THe high for the cycle reached 64.0 in May.

