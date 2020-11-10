US stocks set to open mixed

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq and S&P lower. Dow looks to open higher

The US stocks are set to open mixed with the S&P and NASDAQ set to open in the red while the Dow industrial average futures are implying a higher opening.  
  • Dow, +125 points
  • S&P -13 points
  • NASDAQ index -138 points 
All 3 indices traded at all-time record highs yesterday, but gave up good chunks of the gains with the NASDAQ index ending sharply lower (-1.53% or down -181 points). The Dow had its best day since early June with a gain of 834.57 points or 2.95%, but closed well off its highs for the day.  

There was good news on the vaccine front, but the political uncertainty and with it, less hope for a coronavirus stimulus bill despite sharply higher infections, hospitalizations and deaths has investors concerned that the US politics has put a stalemate on any action.    
