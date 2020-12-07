US stocks set to open mixed

Dow Jones and S&P lower. NASDAQ a touch higher







The earnings calendar once it down with: Costco



Lululemon



Adobe



Oracle



Broadcom



AutoZone



Toll Brothers



Chewy, and

Campbell Soup

on the calendar. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The futures this morning are implying a decline of about 80 points at the open for the Dow industrial average. The S&P index is also tilted to a negative open of about 8 points. The Nasdaq index is projected to rise about 8 points.

The 4 day up streak in the Dow is at risk today as the index of 30 stocks is set to open lower. All 3 major indices close at all-time record highs on Friday despite the weaker than expected US employment report. Markets are hopeful for a Covid stimulus package and the start of vaccines to propel rebound in 2021.