US stocks set to open mixed
Technical Analysis
Dow Jones and S&P lower. NASDAQ a touch higherThe 4 day up streak in the Dow is at risk today as the index of 30 stocks is set to open lower. All 3 major indices close at all-time record highs on Friday despite the weaker than expected US employment report. Markets are hopeful for a Covid stimulus package and the start of vaccines to propel rebound in 2021.
The futures this morning are implying a decline of about 80 points at the open for the Dow industrial average. The S&P index is also tilted to a negative open of about 8 points. The Nasdaq index is projected to rise about 8 points.
The earnings calendar once it down with:
- Costco
- Lululemon
- Adobe
- Oracle
- Broadcom
- AutoZone
- Toll Brothers
- Chewy, and
- Campbell Soup
on the calendar.