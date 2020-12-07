US stocks set to open mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | us-stocks

Dow Jones and S&P lower. NASDAQ a touch higher

The 4 day up streak in the Dow is at risk today as the index of 30 stocks is set to open lower. All 3 major indices close at all-time record highs on Friday despite the weaker than expected US employment report.   Markets are hopeful for a Covid stimulus package and the start of vaccines to propel rebound in 2021. 

The futures this morning are implying a decline of about 80 points at the open for the Dow industrial average. The S&P index is also tilted to a negative open of about 8 points. The Nasdaq index is projected to rise about 8 points. 

The earnings calendar once it down with:
  • Costco
  • Lululemon
  • Adobe
  • Oracle
  • Broadcom
  • AutoZone
  • Toll Brothers
  • Chewy, and 
  • Campbell Soup
on the calendar.  
