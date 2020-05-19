US major indices snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

Major indices move lower on the day after Moderna results questioned by the scientific community

The US stocks were trading near session highs heading into the last hour of trading





The S&P index was near 2964.21. The NASDAQ index was making new session highs at 9317.25. Then there was a report from STAT that questioned the results from the Moderna coronavirus test results. Stocks moved lower, and the major indices snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.





Suddenly there is a look or feel as good as it used to.







A final look at the numbers are showing:



S&P index -30.97 points or -1.05% at 2922.94



NASDAQ index -49.72 points or -0.54% at 9185.10



Dow -390.51 points or -1.59% at 24206.84.



Wells Fargo, -5.67%



FedEx -3.75%



Boeing -3.63%



Charles Schwab -3.57%



Gilead -3.28%



Procter & Gamble, -3.25%



Chevron -3.24%



Bank of America -3.14%

Exxon Mobil, -3.11%



PNC financial -2.88%

Citigroup, -2.7%

Home Depot, -2.61%

Some winners today included:

Beyond meat, +4.62%



square, +3.39%



Southwest Airlines, +2.29%



Slack, +2.28%



Facebook, +1.76%



AMD, +1.5 and present



Adobe, +1.22%



Chipotle, +1.09%



AliBaba, +0.94% Walmart would traded as high as 131.99 is closing at 124.87. That is down -2.19%. Or be earnings and revenue projections but could not hold onto earlier gains in the volatile end of the market.

See here for global coronavirus case data

Some losers today included: