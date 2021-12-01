US stocks snatch defeat from the jaws of victory as omicron fears elevate





At the highs, the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ were each up over 1.5% (with the S&P hitting an intraday high of +1.89%).





At the close, those gains were reversed with each indice closing down -1.18% or more (the NASDAQ closed down -1.83%).





The Dow industrial average had a swing of nearly 1000 points from the high to low.





The final numbers are showing: