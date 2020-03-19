US stocks trade in the black in early trading but moving back down
Technical Analysis
Relatively modest moves so far
The stock market is comparable moving in 1% or more increments these days. At the opening the broader indices did eked out a small gains, but the prices are now back lower. The S&P and Dow are leading the way to the downside.
A snapshot of the major indices 4 minutes into the opening are showing:
In other markets, 4 minutes after the stock opening:
- S&P index -41.72 points or -1.74% at 2356.38. The high reached 2393.48
- NASDAQ index -59.129 points or -0.85% at 6930.71. The high reached 7008.00
- Dow -402.97 points or -2.03% 19495. The high reached 19830
- spot gold is down $-13.68 or -0.92% $1472.37. The high reached $1501.13. The low extended to $1464.30
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.91 19.3% at $22.28. The high reached $24.02. the low extended to $21.36
In the US debt market:
- 2 year 0.4747%, -5.9 basis points
- 10 year 1.125%, -6.5 basis points
- 30 year 1.778%, -0.8 basis points