US stocks trade in the black in early trading but moving back down

Relatively modest moves so far

The stock market is comparable moving in 1% or more increments these days. At the opening the broader indices did eked out a small gains, but the prices are now back lower. The S&P and Dow are leading the way to the downside.





A snapshot of the major indices 4 minutes into the opening are showing:



S&P index -41.72 points or -1.74% at 2356.38. The high reached 2393.48



NASDAQ index -59.129 points or -0.85% at 6930.71. The high reached 7008.00



Dow -402.97 points or -2.03% 19495. The high reached 19830

spot gold is down $-13.68 or -0.92% $1472.37. The high reached $1501.13. The low extended to $1464.30



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.91 19.3% at $22.28. The high reached $24.02. the low extended to $21.36 In the US debt market:

2 year 0.4747%, -5.9 basis points



10 year 1.125%, -6.5 basis points



30 year 1.778%, -0.8 basis points

In other markets, 4 minutes after the stock opening: