US stocks trade marginally higher

A snapshot of the market currently shows

Dow industrial average up 200 points or 0.6% at 34,165.97



NASDAQ index up 14.17 points or 0.10% at 14,291



S&P index up 16.24 points or 0.39% at 4275.



IBM is leading the way in the Dow with a 3.81% increase. Honeywell is up 2.03% and Johnson & Johnson is up 1.5%.







Amazon shares are currently trading down around $18 or -0.5% despite the successful space mission of ex CEO Jeff Bezos. Nvidia is down $2.91 or -1.55% as it stock splits 4:1 today.









