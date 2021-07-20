US stocks trade marginally higher
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ looking to snap a five day losing streakThe major stock indices are trading marginally higher after yesterdays sharp declines in early New York trading. The Dow industrial average leads the indices with a 200 point rise. The NASDAQ is up marginally but looking to snap a five day decline.
A snapshot of the market currently shows
- Dow industrial average up 200 points or 0.6% at 34,165.97
- NASDAQ index up 14.17 points or 0.10% at 14,291
- S&P index up 16.24 points or 0.39% at 4275.
IBM is leading the way in the Dow with a 3.81% increase. Honeywell is up 2.03% and Johnson & Johnson is up 1.5%.
Amazon shares are currently trading down around $18 or -0.5% despite the successful space mission of ex CEO Jeff Bezos. Nvidia is down $2.91 or -1.55% as it stock splits 4:1 today.