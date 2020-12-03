US stocks trade marginally higher in early trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Modest gains for the major indices

The US major indices are trading marginally higher in early New York trade.

  • S&P index is up 0.4 points or 0.01% 3669.50 
  • NASDAQ index is up 32 points or 0.27% at 1383.20
  • Dow industrial average is up 59 points or 0.20% to 9946.70
in other markets, 
  • Spot gold is trading up $5.50 or 0.31% at $1836.96.
  • Spot silver is trading down $0.20 of -0.81% at $23.91
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.27 or -0.60% of $45.01
