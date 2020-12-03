US stocks trade marginally higher in early trading
Technical Analysis
Modest gains for the major indices
The US major indices are trading marginally higher in early New York trade.
- S&P index is up 0.4 points or 0.01% 3669.50
- NASDAQ index is up 32 points or 0.27% at 1383.20
- Dow industrial average is up 59 points or 0.20% to 9946.70
in other markets,
- Spot gold is trading up $5.50 or 0.31% at $1836.96.
- Spot silver is trading down $0.20 of -0.81% at $23.91
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.27 or -0.60% of $45.01