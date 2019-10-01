US stocks trade to a new session lows

S&P index now below 50 day moving average at 2947.98

The US stocks have reached another new session low with the S&P index now down 35 points at 2941.50. That test taken the price below its 50 day moving average at 2947.97. The S&P has traded above its 50 day moving average since September 4.





The NASDAQ index is now down -87 points or -1.10% at 7911.50.







The Dow industrial average has fallen 336 points or -1.25% at 26580.







It is getting more ugly in the US equity markets.





In other markets, US yields remain lower with the yield curve steepening as two-year yields tumble -8 basis points while 10 year yields are only down -3.5 basis points:











Below is the current snapshot of the major indices:







