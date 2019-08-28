US stocks trade down in choppy early action
Technical Analysis
Early boost, being sold now
The US stock futures traded somewhat volatile in pre-market action. We are seeing that price action continue in the early minutes of action so far today. A close lower in the S&P and Nasdaq today would be 4 out of 5 days with a negative sign.
The snapshot of the major indices 7 or so minutes in, are now showing:
- The S&P is down -12 points or -0.42% at 2857.20. High 2863.02. Low 2854.76
- The Nasdaq is down -51 points or -0.65% at 7775.85. High 7804.059. Low 7772.94.
- The Dow is down -103 points or -0.40% at 25674.55. High 25725.14. Low 25644.91.