US stocks trade down in choppy early action

Early boost, being sold now

The US stock futures traded somewhat volatile in pre-market action. We are seeing that price action continue in the early minutes of action so far today. A close lower in the S&P and Nasdaq today would be 4 out of 5 days with a negative sign.





The snapshot of the major indices 7 or so minutes in, are now showing:



The S&P is down -12 points or -0.42% at 2857.20. High 2863.02. Low 2854.76

The Nasdaq is down -51 points or -0.65% at 7775.85. High 7804.059. Low 7772.94.

The Dow is down -103 points or -0.40% at 25674.55. High 25725.14. Low 25644.91. In the US debt market, yields are lower and trading near session lows as well. Below are the ranges and changes. The 2-10 year spread is at -4.48 bps. It closed at -5.12 bps yesterday.








