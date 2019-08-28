US stocks trade down in choppy early action

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Early boost, being sold now

The US stock futures traded somewhat volatile in pre-market action. We are seeing that price action continue in the early minutes of action so far today. A close lower in the S&P and Nasdaq today would be 4 out of 5 days with a negative sign. 

The snapshot of the major indices 7 or so minutes in, are now showing:

  • The S&P is down -12 points or -0.42% at 2857.20. High 2863.02. Low 2854.76
  • The Nasdaq is down -51 points or -0.65% at 7775.85. High 7804.059. Low 7772.94.
  • The Dow is down -103 points or -0.40% at 25674.55. High 25725.14. Low 25644.91.
In the US debt market, yields are lower and trading near session lows as well.  Below are the ranges and changes. The 2-10 year spread is at -4.48 bps. It closed at -5.12 bps yesterday. 

Early boost, being sold now

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose