US stocks trades to new session lows

Below the 50 hour MA is the lagging 100 hour MA (blue line) at 2973.62 currently (and moving higher). Since June 5th, the price has not traded below the 100 hour MA. That MA line is a key level to keep in mind on continued weakness. A break below would signal more downside weakness is likely.





The earnings season is underway with financials being the main releases so far. However, after the close today, Netflix, eBay and IBM will give a different view.





The Nasdaq is also trading lower and at the session lows at 8192.71. The index is down -0.35%