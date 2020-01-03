US stocks trading at session highs. Still down on the day

Earlier declines are being eroded

The US stocks are trading at session highs. They are still down on the day but recovering well off low levels.







A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:



S&P index -13 points or -0.40% at 3244.73. The new high just reached up to 3245.59. The low was down at 3222.34



NASDAQ index is down -39 points or -0.42% at 9053. The high for the day reach 9055.67. The low extended down to 8976.434



Dow is down -171 points or -0.59% at 28700. The high for the day just reached 28716.31. The low was down at 28500.36





Lockheed Martin is also up strongly, up 4.07%. Raytheon is up 1.91%.





The chart below shows the sharp rebound in the major US indices from lower levels. The Dow Jones was down -368 points at its low. The NASDAQ index was down -115 points added session low. The S&P index was down as much as -35.5 points







A big gainer today is Northrop Grumman which is up $17.5 or 4.91% to $373.21. Investors are jumping into that defense contractor as tensions in the Middle East increase.