US stocks trading higher but off their premarket high levels

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 116 points or 0.32% 36034



S&P index up 3.6 points or 0.08% 4652.89



NASDAQ index up 11.3 points or 0.08% at 15714.65



At the start of the New York session, the Dow was trading around this level, but the S&P was up around nine points in the NASDAQ was up around 40 points.







For the week the major indices are lower for the first time after five consecutive weeks of gains.







In the forex, the AUD is now the strongest of the majors and the CHF is the weakest. The USD was mixed to lower at the start of the US session. It remains mixed but marginally higher.









Looking at the US debt market, the yields are higher with a flatter yield curve.







