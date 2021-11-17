US stocks trading lower in early trade

Modest declines in the major indices

The major US stock indices are lower in early US trading:
  • Dow industrial average -59 points or -0.16% at 36083
  • S&P index -8 points or -0.17% at 4692.80
  • NASDAQ index -11.96 points or -0.07% at 156961.
Yesterday at the close, the S&P index ended less than point away from a record close. The NASDAQ index fell short by about 0.3%.

In other markets as US trading gets underway:
  • Spot gold is up $15 or 0.82% at $1864.97
  • Spot silver is up $0.24 or 0.98% at $25.07
  • WTI crude oil is trading down $0.70 at $79.95
  • bitcoin is below the 60,000 level at $59,945
In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the 30 year up 1.8 basis points but the 10 year yield down -0.4 basis points. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20 year notes at 1 PM ET.

US yields are mixed

