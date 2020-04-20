US stocks trading lower with the Dow and S&P leading the way lower

Nasdaq is down but not as exposed for now

The major stock indices are opening lower, with the Dow and S&P leading the way to the downside. A snapshot of the major indices 6 minutes into the opening is showing:





S&P index -41.21 points or -1.43% at 2833.35



NASDAQ index -68.48 points or -0.79% at 8581.65



Dow industrial average -461.55 points or -1.90% at 23780.94



spot gold up $6.81 or 0.40% at $1689.63



WTI for May delivery down $6.69 or -36.62% $11.58. The June contract is trading $-2.46 at $22.57.

In the US debt market, yields are trading modestly lower:

2 year 0.195%, -0.6 basis points



5 year 0.351%, -0.8 basis points



10 year 0.624%, -1.7 basis points



30 year 1.243%, -1.6 basis points

