US stocks trading trading little higher in early US trading

The major indices are off higher pre-open levels

Five minutes into the new trading day the major indices are trading higher.





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:



S&P index up 10.45 points or 0.42% at 2480.95



NASDAQ index up 28.76 points or 0.39% at 7389.34



Dow up 38.19 points or 0.18% of 20981.70

S&P index up 34 points



NASDAQ index up 88.21 points



Dow industrial average up 325 points In other markets:

spot gold is trading up $12.53 or 0.79% at $1604.15



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.70 or a 8.42% at $22.02 in the US debt market

In the US debt market, yields remain marginally higher:

2 year 0.22%, +1.3 basis points



5 year 0.360%, +0.9 basis points



10 year 0.587%, +0.4 basis points



30 year 1.232%, +1.3 basis points

The GBP is the strongest of the major currencies now with the USD gaining in early North American trading as well. The EUR and AUD are the weakest in the current snapshot:



Near the start of the North American session the numbers were much different with the: