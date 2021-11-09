US stocks trading mixed in early US trading

S&P higher and on pace for its ninth consecutive up day. NASDAQ working on its 12 day higher.





A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average -43 points or -0.14% at 36384



S&P index up 5.13 points or 0.11% at 4706.79



NASDAQ index up 25.37 points or 0.16% at 16007.43

in other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

Spot gold is trading up $3.80 or 0.21% at $1827.66



Spot silver is down five cents or -0.28% the $24.36



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.42 at $82.34

Bitcoin is trading at $67,855.43. The new all-time high price comes in at $68,564.40 reached earlier today

In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 10 year down -5.1 basis points. The 30 year is down -5.7 basis points. Later today, the US treasury will auction off $39 billion of 10 year notes (at 1 PM). Tomorrow, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds. Despite the supply, yields are lower ahead of the auctions.





The winners and losers in the forex market have the JPY as the strongest while the NZD is the weakest. The USD is mixed with declines vs the EUR, GBP, JPY and CHF and gains vs the CAD, AUD and NZD.







US PPI came in near expectations at 8.6% year on year. The ex food and energy came in at 6.8% which was spot on the expectations Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The US stocks are trading mixed in early New York trading. The NASDAQ and the S&P are currently trading in positive territory. The Dow industrial average is trading lower. The S&P is working on its ninth positive day in a row while the NASDAQ index is working on its 12 positive day. All the major indices closed at record levels yesterday.