US stocks trading mixed in early trading

Dow is lower. NASDAQ is higher





The current levels seven minutes into the opening is showing:

Dow industrial average -43 points or -0.12% at 36114



S&P index up six points or 0.13% at 4666.84



NASDAQ index up 35 points or 0.22% at 15846

Each of those major indices closed at record levels yesterday. At the close yesterday:

NASDAQ recorded its fifth straight record close



Dow industrial average closed at a record level for the fourth consecutive day



The NASDAQ closed at a record level for the 41st time in 2021



S&P index closed at a record level in 2021 for the 62nd time



Dow industrial average closed at the record level for the 42nd time in 2021



The NASDAQ index is up for the eighth consecutive day

