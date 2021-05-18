US stocks trading mixed/marginally higher in early trading

S&P and Dow above and below unchanged





A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index up 3.24 points or 0.08% at 4166.78. The low price reached 4158.70 (down -0.12% at the low).



NASDAQ index up 47 points or 0.34% at 13426. It's low stay above on changed at +0.06%



Dow there is trading up 30 points or 0.09% 34359. It low price reached -0.11%.

A snapshot of the forex market as US stock trading gets underway shows the CHF and NZD battling it out as the strongest of the majors. The USD remains the weakest followed by the CAD (see the start of the NA session snapshot HERE ).

In other markets:

In other markets: Spot gold is trading up $0.50 or 0.03% 1867.30.

Spot silver is up $0.15 or 0.54% at $28.33.



WTI crude oil futures are now trading down $0.20 or -0.33% at $66.05. The high price reached $67.01. The low price extended to $65.90.



Bitcoin is trading down about $1000 or -2.29% at $43,785. In the US debt market, yields are mixed:

two year 0.153%, unchanged



five year 0.832%, -0.3 basis points



10 year 1.650%, +0.1 basis point



30 year 2.375%, +1.3 basis points

The US stocks are trading mixed/marginally higher in early trading. Both the S&P and Dow industrial average are above and below the unchanged level. The NASDAQ index is holding onto gains.