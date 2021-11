Dow industrial average up 178 points or 0.49% at 36265.17



S&P index up 23 points or 0.50% or 4706.10



NASDAQ index up 86.3 points or 0.56% at 15943.61



Looking at the NASDAQ chart, it is now 0.76% away from its all-time high 16053.39











Meanwhile the S&P index is only 0.29% away from its all-time high.