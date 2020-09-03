US stocks tumble. Major indices have worst day since June (for S&P and Dow) and March (for Nasdaq)

Technical Analysis

Dow Jones falls -1025 points at its lows

The major indices are closing sharply lower. The major indices declines were the sharpest since June for the S&P and Dow. 

For the NASDAQ, you have to go all the way back to March to have a worse trading day. 

The Dow industrial average is now back negative in 2020. The declines snaps the S&P and NASDAQ 4 day winning streak. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed lower.

The final numbers are showing:

  • The S&P index fell 125.92 points or -3.52% at 3454.92. S&P index fell -4.28% at its lows
  • The NASDAQ index fell -598.34 points or -4.96% at 11,458.16. NASDAQ index fell -5.77% its lows
  • The Dow fell -808.50 points or -2.78% at 28292.33. Dow industrial average fell -3.52% at its lows
