US stocks tumble. Major indices have worst day since June (for S&P and Dow) and March (for Nasdaq)
Dow Jones falls -1025 points at its lowsThe major indices are closing sharply lower. The major indices declines were the sharpest since June for the S&P and Dow.
For the NASDAQ, you have to go all the way back to March to have a worse trading day.
The Dow industrial average is now back negative in 2020. The declines snaps the S&P and NASDAQ 4 day winning streak. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed lower.
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index fell 125.92 points or -3.52% at 3454.92. S&P index fell -4.28% at its lows
- The NASDAQ index fell -598.34 points or -4.96% at 11,458.16. NASDAQ index fell -5.77% its lows
- The Dow fell -808.50 points or -2.78% at 28292.33. Dow industrial average fell -3.52% at its lows