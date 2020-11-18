US stocks weakening into the close. Dow down 300 points

Author: Greg Michalowski | us-stocks

S&P down 1% as well

The major US stock indices are heading lower into the close with the Dow industrial average and S&P index now down around 1%. The NASDAQ index is down -0.73%.

US yields were up marginally with the 10 year up 1.3 basis points. However, the 30 year is near unchanged.

Spot gold has moved lower and it is now down $10 and 46 answer -0.56% $1869.

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.26 or 0.63% of $41.69.

Even bitcoin has given up gains. After being as high as $18,479.75. The digital currency is currently trading at $17,669. That is still up $31 but well off the highs for the day.
