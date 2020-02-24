US Treasury 10-year yields fall below 1.40% as risk aversion ramps up

10-year yields are down by nearly 8 bps on the day now

10-year Treasury yields have already broken the low from last year and now the 2016 low at 1.318% looks set to be on sight. Meanwhile, 30-year yields are hitting fresh record lows at 1.848% to start the European morning as the risk-off mood ramps up.





In the currencies space, USD/JPY is easing slightly to just under 111.50 for now as the likes of the aussie and kiwi stay pressured on the day.





Meanwhile, the greenback is extending gains against the pound and loonie with cable down to 1.2918 while USD/CAD is up to 1.3288 currently.



