US treasury auctions off $23 billion of 30 year bonds at 1.578%

WI at 1.567%

  • tail 1.1 basis points
  • high yield 1.578% vs. WI level of 1.567%
  • bid to cover comes in at 2.29x vs. six-month average of 2.32x
  • dealers 23% vs. six-month average of 22.6%
  • directs 15.0% vs. six-month average of 12.6%
  • indirects 62.0% vs. 64.8% six-month average
The 30 year bond had less demand than the 3 and 10 year auctions earlier this week. The tail was 1.1 basis points. The dealers took more than the six-month average. The bid to cover was less than the six-month average.  

Overall it was a below average C- (close to D+).  
