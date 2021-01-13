US treasury auctions off $24 billion of reopened 30 bonds at 1.825%
Technical Analysis
WI yield at auction time 1.839%
The auction grade is an "A". The high yield was through the WI yield at 1.839% (by -1.4%). The bid to cover at 2.47X was much higher than the 6-month average at 2.31x. The Dealers only took 14.2% vs a 6 month average of 22.4%.
- High yield 1.825%
- WI yield at auction time 1.839%
- Bid to cover ratio 2.47x vs six-month average of 2.31x
- Dealers 14.2% vs six-month average of 22.4%
- Directs 17.2% vs. six-month average of 14.1%
- Indirects 68.6% vs. six-month average of 63.4%
The move higher in yield seen recently attracted good response from buyers in the 10 year yesterday and the 30 year today.