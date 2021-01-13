US treasury auctions off $24 billion of reopened 30 bonds at 1.825%

WI yield at auction time 1.839%

High yield 1.825%



Bid to cover ratio 2.47x vs six-month average of 2.31x



Dealers 14.2% vs six-month average of 22.4%

Directs 17.2% vs. six-month average of 14.1%

Indirects 68.6% vs. six-month average of 63.4%







The move higher in yield seen recently attracted good response from buyers in the 10 year yesterday and the 30 year today.

The auction grade is an "A". The high yield was through the WI yield at 1.839% (by -1.4%). The bid to cover at 2.47X was much higher than the 6-month average at 2.31x. The Dealers only took 14.2% vs a 6 month average of 22.4%.