US treasury auctions off $27 billion of 30 year bonds at 2.04% versus WI 2.03%

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | 30-year-yield

WI at the time of the auction was 2.03%.

  • high yield 2.04%
  • WI 2.03%. 1.0 BP tail
  • Bid to cover 2.21x vs  2.27X six month average
  • Direct (a proxy for domestic demand) 21.0% vs  19.0% six month average
  • Indirects (a proxy for international demand 60.65% vs  61.2% six month average
  • Dealers (the leftovers go to the Dealers) 18.35%  vs 19.8% six month average
Auction Grade: C-

After the stellar auction yesterday, the 30 year auction today was a disappointment.  

  • There was a positive tale of 1.0 basis points vs the WI level at the time of the auction
  • Bid to cover was less than the 6 month average
  • There was above average domestic demand but foreign demand was less than the 6 month average.
Just nothing great about the auction.

PS Rick Santelli on CNBC gives it a D+

WI at the time of the auction was 2.03%.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose