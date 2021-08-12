US treasury auctions off $27 billion of 30 year bonds at 2.04% versus WI 2.03%

WI at the time of the auction was 2.03%.

high yield 2.04%



WI 2.03%. 1.0 BP tail

Bid to cover 2.21x vs 2.27X six month average



Direct (a proxy for domestic demand) 21.0% vs 19.0% six month average

Indirects (a proxy for international demand 60.65% vs 61.2% six month average

Dealers (the leftovers go to the Dealers) 18.35% vs 19.8% six month average





After the stellar auction yesterday, the 30 year auction today was a disappointment.





There was a positive tale of 1.0 basis points vs the WI level at the time of the auction

Bid to cover was less than the 6 month average

There was above average domestic demand but foreign demand was less than the 6 month average. Just nothing great about the auction.

PS Rick Santelli on CNBC gives it a D+



Auction Grade: C-