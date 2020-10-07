US treasury sells $35 billion of 10 year notes at a high yield of 0.765%
Technical Analysis
WI traded at 0.765%
Overall a solid B for the auction. Zero tail. The Bid to cover was slightly higher than the six-month average. Dealers are saddled with less of the issue than the six-month average.
- High yield 0.765%
- WI level at auction time was at the same level of the high yield at 0.765%.
- Bid to cover 2.47 vs. six-month average of 2.45x.
- Dealers 22.93% vs. six-month average of 24.4% .
- Directs 14.2%. The six-month average is 14.1%.
- Indirects 62.9%. The 6 month averages 61.5%