US treasury sells $35 billion of 10 year notes at a high yield of 0.765%

WI traded at 0.765%

High yield 0.765%



WI level at auction time was at the same level of the high yield at 0.765%.



Bid to cover 2.47 vs. six-month average of 2.45x.



Dealers 22.93% vs. six-month average of 24.4% .



Directs 14.2%. The six-month average is 14.1%.



Indirects 62.9%. The 6 month averages 61.5%



Overall a solid B for the auction. Zero tail. The Bid to cover was slightly higher than the six-month average. Dealers are saddled with less of the issue than the six-month average.