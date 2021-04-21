US treasury to auction off $24 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour
Technical Analysis
WI is currently trading at 2.1475%
The U.S. Treasury will auction off $24 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour. The current WI is trading at 2.1475%.
The 20 year is a relatively new issue for the treasury. As a result there is not alot of historical data (the first auction was May 2020). The low yield over that time was 1.059%. The high yield was last month at 1.92%. The yield they will be highest since the start of the auction process for the 20 year issue.
Some six month averages:
- Bid to cover 2.34x
- Dealers, 24.6%
- Directs, 16.0%
- Indirects, 59.4%