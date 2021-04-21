US treasury to auction off $24 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour

WI is currently trading at 2.1475%

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $24 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour. The current WI is trading at 2.1475%.





The 20 year is a relatively new issue for the treasury. As a result there is not alot of historical data (the first auction was May 2020). The low yield over that time was 1.059%. The high yield was last month at 1.92%. The yield they will be highest since the start of the auction process for the 20 year issue.





Some six month averages: