US treasury to auction off $24 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $24 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour. The current WI is trading at 2.1475%.

The 20 year is a relatively new issue for the treasury. As a result there is not alot of historical data (the first auction was May 2020).  The low yield over that time was 1.059%. The high yield was last month at 1.92%. The yield they will be highest since the start of the auction process for the 20 year issue.

Some six month averages:
  • Bid to cover 2.34x
  • Dealers, 24.6%
  • Directs, 16.0%
  • Indirects, 59.4%
