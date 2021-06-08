US yields are moving lower with the 10 year down -4.7 basis points

Looking at the 10 yield chart, the rising 100 hour moving average is currently at 1.482%. The last time the yield traded below that moving average was back on October 5, 2020. A move below would tilt the technical bias to the downside.





The high yield reach 1.774% back on March 30. The price action since April 6 has been trading mostly between 1.70% and 1.529%. There was a dipped below in early May to 1.484%. That low corresponds closely with the 100 hour moving average currently.





