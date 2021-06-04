USD declines after the weaker jobs report (but watch those wages)

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

The USD is the weakest of the majors now

The initial reaction was for a weaker dollar after the jobs report came in at 559K versus 675K estimate.  However the fly in the ointment is the wage gains which rose by 0.5% and are up 2.0% year on year.  The unemployment rate did dip to 5.8% from 6.1%.  The snapshot currently shows the dollar is the weakest verse the AUD and the NZD

US stocks are little bit higher after the report:
  • Dow +73 points
  • S&P +13 points
  • NASDAQ index +70 points
In the US debt market, yields are mixed:
  • 2 year 0.152%, -0.2 basis points
  • 5 year 0.828%, -1.2 basis points
  • 10 year 1.623%, -0.2 basis points
  • 30 year 2.307%, +1.2 basis points
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading up $11 or 0.59% of $1881.67
  • spot silver is trading up $0.19 or 0.71% at $27.63
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.45 or 0.67% at $69.27
  • Bitcoin has recovered some of its losses after the Elon musk breakup with bitcoin is trading down $-1750 or -4.53% at $36,954
