USD is the strongest of the majors as London/Europe traders exit for the day
Technical Analysis
The CHF is the weakest
As London/European traders head for the exits, the USD is the strongest of the majors, while the CHF is the weakest. At the start of the North American trading day, the CAD was the strongest while the CHF (see post here). The USD was mostly lower at the start of the trading day.
In other markets since the start of the NA session:
- Spot gold is trading down at $35 or -1.99% $1727.32. That is lower than the $1748 opening level in the North American session
- Spot silver is trading down $-1.01 or -4.2% at $23.30. The price was near $24 at the start of the day
- WTI crude oil futures are down $1.31 or -1.92% $66.67. That is up from the early North American level at $65.60
- bitcoin is trading at $45,830 which is about $100 higher than the early North American trading level
In the US debt market, the yields moving higher has helped to push up the value of the US dollar. At the start of the day the 10 year yield was trading at 1.282%. It is currently up at 1.31% up 2.2 basis points on the day. The U.S. Treasury this week will auction off three year, 10 year and 30 year maturities starting tomorrow.
US stocks remain mixed with the Dow and S&P lower while the NASDAQ index is trading marginally higher
- Dow Jones is down $68.23 or -0.20% at $35,140
- S&P index is down -3.88 points or -0.09% at 4432.71
- NASDAQ index is up 25.48 points or 0.17% at 14861.12