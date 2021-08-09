USD is the strongest of the majors as London/Europe traders exit for the day

Spot gold is trading down at $35 or -1.99% $1727.32. That is lower than the $1748 opening level in the North American session



Spot silver is trading down $-1.01 or -4.2% at $23.30. The price was near $24 at the start of the day



WTI crude oil futures are down $1.31 or -1.92% $66.67. That is up from the early North American level at $65.60



bitcoin is trading at $45,830 which is about $100 higher than the early North American trading level



In the US debt market, the yields moving higher has helped to push up the value of the US dollar. At the start of the day the 10 year yield was trading at 1.282%. It is currently up at 1.31% up 2.2 basis points on the day. The U.S. Treasury this week will auction off three year, 10 year and 30 year maturities starting tomorrow.











US stocks remain mixed with the Dow and S&P lower while the NASDAQ index is trading marginally higher

