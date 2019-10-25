USD moving higher. New day highs for the greenback being made

USD at high vs EUR, JPY, CHF, and NZD in the last few minutes

The USD is moving higher and trading at day highs vs the EUR, JPY, CHF and NZD in the last few minutes of trading.





EURUSD:





The EURUSD has moved to a new session low of 1.1072. The 1.1062-65 is the next key target area for this pair with swing levels. lower trend line on the hourly and retracement all in the area



USDJPY





The USDJPY is moving to new day and new week highs. The Thursday high reached 108.748. That took out the Monday high at 108.717. That is now risk for the longs. Stay above is bullish. The high just reached 108.77





USDCHF



The USDCHF has moved above a topside channel trendline and currently tests its 200 day moving average at 0.9953 (see chart bellow).













The NZDUSD has in trading above and below its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below). The price spiked to a New York session high at 0.6374, but has rotated back lower, and is trading back below that 200 hour MA at 0.63633. The next target on the downside comes in at the 50% retracement at 0.63376.







Looking at the strongest and weakest currencies of the majors by looking at the percentage changes of the majors vs each other, the CAD, AUD are "neck and neck" as the strongest of the majors. The USD is close behind after being lower at the start of the New York session.



The NZD remains the weakest of the majors in trading today.





NZDUSD