USD near highs vs most major currencies

Yields moving higher. Stocks holding gains

The USD is moving to/near day highs vs most of the major currencies. The exception is the EUR although it is now trading at a new NY session low and is now below the 100 hour MA at 1.09742.





USDJPY: The USDJPY is above its 200 hour MA at 107.389 and testing the 50% retracement at 107.47. The 100 day MA still looms above at 107.548. USDJPY: The USDJPY is above its 200 hour MA at 107.389 and testing the 50% retracement at 107.47. The 100 day MA still looms above at 107.548.





GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has dipped back below the 1.2200 level to a new low for the day at 1.21968. The 61.8% of the move up from September comes in at 1.21959. Get and stay below that level is the next downside hurdle (or could be support here too).









USDCHF: The USDCHF has moved above its 100 day moving average, 100 and 200 hour MAs and now the broken 38.2% retracement. That cluster resistance all comes between 0.99506 and 0.99568. We currently trade at 0.9958.









Yields are higher with the 2 year up 3 basis points and the 10 year up 5.0 basis points. The US the treasury will be auctioning off $24 billion of 10 year notes at 1 PM.









