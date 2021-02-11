USD tilts higher as markets shuffle/shift
Technical Analysis
Gold down, stocks down. dollar moves higher
The markets are shuffling/shifting.
Looking at the USD.
- US stocks have turned a negative on a rush to the downside.
- Gold has turned lower
- The US dollar has moved higher from lower levels.
- EURUSD has moved down to test the closing level from yesterday at 1.2117. The low has reached 1.21209 so far. A move into negative for the day will be the 1st down day in 4 days
- GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has moved below a lower, bull flag trendline at 1.3811 (I guess not bullish). The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the week's trading low comes in at 1.37943. The rising 100 hour moving average comes in at 1.37848
- USDJPY: The USDJPY is inching to a new session highs and looks toward the key resistance area between 104.821 and 104.838. The falling 100 hour moving average comes in at 104.914.
- NZDUSD: The NZDUSD has moved down to test its 100 hour moving average at 0.72198. A move below that level would tilt the bias more to the downside
- AUDUSD: The AUDUSD held resistance against a topside trend line and move back below the high price from yesterday at 0.77554. A lower trendline cuts across at 0.7736. Move below that level should open up more downside momentum