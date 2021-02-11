USD tilts higher as markets shuffle/shift

Gold down, stocks down. dollar moves higher

The markets are shuffling/shifting.





US stocks have turned a negative on a rush to the downside.

Gold has turned lower

The US dollar has moved higher from lower levels.

EURUSD has moved down to test the closing level from yesterday at 1.2117. The low has reached 1.21209 so far. A move into negative for the day will be the 1st down day in 4 days

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has moved below a lower, bull flag trendline at 1.3811 (I guess not bullish). The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the week's trading low comes in at 1.37943. The rising 100 hour moving average comes in at 1.37848

USDJPY: The USDJPY is inching to a new session highs and looks toward the key resistance area between 104.821 and 104.838. The falling 100 hour moving average comes in at 104.914.





NZDUSD: The NZDUSD has moved down to test its 100 hour moving average at 0.72198. A move below that level would tilt the bias more to the downside

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD held resistance against a topside trend line and move back below the high price from yesterday at 0.77554. A lower trendline cuts across at 0.7736. Move below that level should open up more downside momentum

