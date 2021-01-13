USDCAD chops to a new session high

The price of the USDCAD has traded above and below the 100/200 hour MA over the last 8 hours.









A new hourly bar has just started with the price coming off a new high for the day at 1.27458. If the price can now stay above the 100 hour MA at 1.27306, the buyers would be more in control. Move below - and below the 200 hour MA at 1.27208 - and sellers are back in control (and the chop too).





Buyers making a play.





The next target is the 38.2% of the move down from the December 21 high at 1.2754. Get above, and the buyers feel better.





