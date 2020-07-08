USDCAD close to a new session low

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdcad

Tests the low price from yesterday at 1.3523

The price of the USDCAD has moved to a new session low and in the process is testing the low from yesterday at 1.35235. The low price just reached 1.35233. The low from Monday straight reach 1.35185. The 50% midpoint of the move up from the June 9 low comes in at 1.35146.

Looking ahead, the 200 day moving average currently comes in around the 1.3500 level. That is also a natural support level.  

Despite the large build in crude oil inventories, the price of crude oil is currently trading up $0.24 or 0.59% at $40.85 for the August contract. That is near the highs for the day and may also be helping to strengthen the loonie.
