USDCAD consolidates at the highs.

The USDCAD (like other currency pairs today) is mired in a narrow trading range defined by a ceiling at the floor.

100 hour MA and swing area are the floor. Double top at 1.3303
For the pair, the pair has stalled against its 100 hour moving average at 1.32707 currently.  A swing area between 1.32622 and 1.32712 is also downside support (see green circles).  On the topside is a double top at the 1.3303 level (see red circles).  

Traders are waiting for the next shove either higher or lower, but price action is definitely limited.   
