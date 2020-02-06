USDCAD consolidates at the highs.
Technical Analysis
100 hour MA and swing area are the floor. Double top at 1.3303
The USDCAD (like other currency pairs today) is mired in a narrow trading range defined by a ceiling at the floor.
For the pair, the pair has stalled against its 100 hour moving average at 1.32707 currently. A swing area between 1.32622 and 1.32712 is also downside support (see green circles). On the topside is a double top at the 1.3303 level (see red circles).
Traders are waiting for the next shove either higher or lower, but price action is definitely limited.