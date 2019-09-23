USDCAD dips below its 100 day MA

New lows for the USDCAD

The USDCAD has dipped to new session lows and in the process has moved below its 100 day moving average at 1.3260. The pair tested that level earlier in the North American session, only to find buyers leaning against the risk defining level.









The move below the level will have traders looking toward a test of Friday's low at 1.3253 and then the rising 200 are moving average of 1.32466 (green line). The price has not traded below its 200 hour moving average since September 13