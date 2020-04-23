USD/CAD eases lower to retest 100-hour moving average

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdcad

USD/CAD falls as dollar eases a little and oil prices recover from the lows

USD/CAD H1 23-04
See here for global coronavirus case data
The pair is back down to a low of 1.4129 and is nearing a test of the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.4128 - the level which held on a few occasions already this week.

A break below will see sellers break the current near-term bullish bias, and look towards the 200-hour MA (blue line) next potentially.

Oil prices are recovering off the lows yesterday, with WTI now back up near $16 and that is also helping to breathe a little more relief in stocks ahead of European trading.

US futures are now up by around 0.1%, paring earlier losses.

In turn, that is also keeping the dollar a little weaker. The level above, alongside some other key levels like in AUD/USD will be a key spot to watch in the near-term for risk and dollar sentiment in the sessions ahead.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose