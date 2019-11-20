USDCAD extends to new session highs

The 200 day MA could not be broken





The USDCAD has extended to a new session high after:

The 200 day MA could not be broken, and

The price moved back above a topside trend line at 1.3300 (on the 4-hour chart). The high just reached 1.33196.





The high going back to October is up at 1.33472 and 1.3345.





Looking at the daily chart, in addition to breaking the 200 day MA today, the price also moved above a topside trend line just above that level at 1.3279. Also note that near the October highs sits the 61.8% of the move down from the June high at 1.33545.