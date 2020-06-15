USDCAD falls from the 50% retracement. New session lows.

Dips just below the Asian session low but holds 1.3600.

The USDCAD is breaking to a new session low and in the process has moved back below the broken 38.2% retracement at 1.35945. The next target comes in against the swing high going back to June 3 at 1.35716.









The high today was able to extend above the high from last week at 1.3665 and tested the 50% retracement of the move down from the May 22 high. That level comes in at 1.3681. The high for the day reached 1.3685, but quickly backed off. Buyers turned to sellers and the price rotated lower. Watch the 1.3600 level as close resistance now.